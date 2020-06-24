Apeman’s high-end 4K dual dash camera has built-in GPS at $83.50 (Reg. $140)

CMUS (99% positive lifetime feedback, an authorized Apeman reseller) via Amazon is offering the Apeman 4K Dual Dash Cam for $83.59 shipped with the code O4B436HY and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $140 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. While most dash cameras only record 1080p out of a single lens, this model steps it up a notch to capture 4K. However, Apeman’s high-end dash camera also can record two 1080p feeds at once, if you’d like to keep tabs on both the front and back of your car at the same time. The built-in GPS also gives it the ability to record the location where each video is taken, which could prove useful in the event of an accident. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the 4K capabilities of today’s lead offers. Apeman’s mini 1080p dash camera is a great option. It only has a single lens and no built-in GPS capturing capabilities, but at $40 shipped, it’ll save you more than 50% overall.

Regardless, be sure to grab a 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings safe on. This one is just $7.50 Prime shipped and even includes a handy adapter, making it easy to transfer footage from the dash camera to you computer.

Apeman 4K Dual Dash Camera features:

LARGE TOUCH SCREEN & DISCREET DESIGN – APEMAN C770 dash cam is equipped with a 3-inch touch screen, you can simply use your fingertips to achieve all operations instead the traditional buttons. Low-profile design is to be a well-hidden witness to the road ahead.

DUAL 1080P & SINGLE 4K RESOLUTION – It shoots 4K Ultra HD video in Single-lens mode, and Dual 1080P Full HD video. OLED screen has better color contrast ratio, better viewing angles, less power consumption when compared to a normal LCD screen.

WiFi CONNECT & DETACHABLE GPS – Free to check and download your videos on your mobile devices, and share them on social media. The detachable GPS module allows you to easily track location, direction, speed (accurate to km/h or mp/h), date, and time on the computer.

