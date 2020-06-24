Banana Republic’s Summer Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide from just $14

For a limited time only, Banana Republic takes up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get ready for golf season with the men’s Luxury-Touch Performance Polo. It’s currently on sale for $32 and originally was priced at $55. These polos are available in three color options and have sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable. Plus, you can easily pair it with the 11-inch Core Temp Shorts that are also marked down to just $34. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Luxury-Touch Performance Golf Polo $32 (Orig. $55)
- 11-inch Core Temp Shorts $34 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Traveler Pants $39 (Orig. $98)
- 9-inch Stretch-Cotton Shorts $29 (Orig. $60)
- 9-inch Quick-Dry Hybrid Shorts $34 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cotton-Modal V-Neck T-Shirt $14 (Orig. $25)
- High-Rise Slim Ankle Jean $39 (Orig. $99)
- High-Rise Skinny Button Fly Jean $66 (Orig. $110)
- Denim Trucker Jacket $39 (Orig. $98)
- Mid-Rise 4-inch Denim Shorts $48 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
