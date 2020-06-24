Enjoy a game of cornhole with the family and head out back for $51.50

Amazon is offering the GoSports Classic Cornhole Set for $51.62 shipped. Normally between $65-$70, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. This set includes a travel case, two cornhole boards, and eight beanbags. Whether you’re planning to have a few select friends over this summer, or just want to enjoy some outdoor time with your close family, cornhole is a fantastic game. You’ll set the boards up several feet from each other (exact measurements are included with the guides) and then try to toss and see who can get their beanbags into the holes. It truly is a fun game that I always enjoy playing. Rated 3.9/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Looking for another game to play with the family outside? Horseshoes is a fantastic option. You’ll drive two stakes into the ground and then toss a horseshoe to see how close you can get. At $40 shipped, today’s deal saves you a bit over today’s lead offering while still providing a family-fun game outside.

If you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab a spare set of cornhole bags. This kit is an Amazon #1 best-seller and matches the patriotic styling of today’s lead deal perfectly. At just $22 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set features:

PATRIOTIC FUN: Game set includes 2 premium water-resistant 3′ x 2′ foldable cornhole boards crafted from solid MDF, 8 all-weather regulation bean bags, portable carrying case and rules

RUSTIC AMERICAN DESIGN: Vintage inspired cornhole boards designed to look like repurposed barnwood planks featuring the American Flag – the Stars and Stripes design is also perfect for display when not in use

EVENT DAY FAVORITE: Hours of fun with friends and family at tailgates, holiday weekends, cookouts, campsites, and more

