Expand your shop with DEWALT’s Heat Gun: $48 at Amazon (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Heat Gun (D26950) for $48 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This solution sets out to simplify stripping paint, bending plastic, softening adhesives, and the list goes on. Temperatures can be adjusted from 120- to 1100-degrees using a dial along the back. You will also find a 10-foot electrical cord that offers up plenty of slack for most projects. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch DEWALT branding in favor of Wagner’s $20 Heat Gun to bank quite a bit of savings. Just bear in mind that you can only choose between two temperature settings that include 750- and 1000-degrees.

Since we’re talking tools, it’s only natural that we bring up today’s Home Depot sale. Head over to find ladders, paint sprayers, and more discounted by up to 30%. Our top pick from the sale is Werner’s 14-foot at $215.50, which is around $85 off what you’d typically spend.

DEWALT Heat Gun (D26950) features:

The D26950 Heat Gun features an innovative kickstand for great stability and allows professionals to control the temperature with variable control. Built-in hang ring makes for convenient storage. The DEWALT Heat Gun is lightweight, compact, and durable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!