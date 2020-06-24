Expand your shop with DEWALT’s Heat Gun: $48 at Amazon (Save 30%)

- Jun. 24th 2020 1:50 pm ET

$48
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Heat Gun (D26950) for $48 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This solution sets out to simplify stripping paint, bending plastic, softening adhesives, and the list goes on. Temperatures can be adjusted from 120- to 1100-degrees using a dial along the back. You will also find a 10-foot electrical cord that offers up plenty of slack for most projects. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch DEWALT branding in favor of Wagner’s $20 Heat Gun to bank quite a bit of savings. Just bear in mind that you can only choose between two temperature settings that include 750- and 1000-degrees.

Since we’re talking tools, it’s only natural that we bring up today’s Home Depot sale. Head over to find ladders, paint sprayers, and more discounted by up to 30%. Our top pick from the sale is Werner’s 14-foot at $215.50, which is around $85 off what you’d typically spend.

DEWALT Heat Gun (D26950) features:

The D26950 Heat Gun features an innovative kickstand for great stability and allows professionals to control the temperature with variable control. Built-in hang ring makes for convenient storage. The DEWALT Heat Gun is lightweight, compact, and durable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$48
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author