Score a 25% discount on Streamlight’s Nano LED Keychain Flashlight at under $6

- Jun. 24th 2020 2:20 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $6
0

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight for $5.83 Prime shipped. This is a 25% discount and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time in the 8-years that it’s been on Amazon. If you’ve ever found yourself in a place where you needed a little extra light, well, then this is the perfect keychain accessory. While our smartphones do have LED flashlights on them, they’re not very bright. This microscopic flashlight is great for a multitude of uses, and can run for up to 8-hours on a single set of batteries. It’s even weatherproof, giving you illumination when it’s most needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Use your savings to pick up this 10-pack of LR41 batteries. You’ll use four each time it dies, and at just $4 Prime shipped, this is a budget-friendly buy to extend the life of your flashlight.

If you need an LED flashlight, but size doesn’t matter, then pick up this model from Eveready. It’s under $4 Prime shipped and provides illumination when you need it most. One thing that Eveready’s flashlight has over the Streamlight is up to 60-hours of runtime on a single set of batteries, given that it uses two D-sized batteries, which are much larger than the LR41 which today’s lead deal uses.

Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight features:

  • Case material is machined Aircraft aluminum with Anodized finish
  • Parabolic shaped led area optimizes beam performance
  • 5 millimeter white led, impervious to shock with a 100,000 hour lifetime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off $6
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Streamlight

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide