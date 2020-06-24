Score a 25% discount on Streamlight’s Nano LED Keychain Flashlight at under $6

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight for $5.83 Prime shipped. This is a 25% discount and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time in the 8-years that it’s been on Amazon. If you’ve ever found yourself in a place where you needed a little extra light, well, then this is the perfect keychain accessory. While our smartphones do have LED flashlights on them, they’re not very bright. This microscopic flashlight is great for a multitude of uses, and can run for up to 8-hours on a single set of batteries. It’s even weatherproof, giving you illumination when it’s most needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Use your savings to pick up this 10-pack of LR41 batteries. You’ll use four each time it dies, and at just $4 Prime shipped, this is a budget-friendly buy to extend the life of your flashlight.

If you need an LED flashlight, but size doesn’t matter, then pick up this model from Eveready. It’s under $4 Prime shipped and provides illumination when you need it most. One thing that Eveready’s flashlight has over the Streamlight is up to 60-hours of runtime on a single set of batteries, given that it uses two D-sized batteries, which are much larger than the LR41 which today’s lead deal uses.

Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight features:

Case material is machined Aircraft aluminum with Anodized finish

Parabolic shaped led area optimizes beam performance

5 millimeter white led, impervious to shock with a 100,000 hour lifetime

