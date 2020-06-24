TACKLIFE’s ½-inch Torque Wrench gets a 50% discount to under $22 at Amazon

- Jun. 24th 2020 4:32 pm ET

0

Household-us (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE ½-inch 10- to 150-Foot Pound Torque Wrench for $21.97 Prime shipped with the code KZME5OZ9 at checkout. This is a 50% discount from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever worked on a car before, then you know some bolts are designed to be torqued down to a specific rating. TACKLIFE’s torque wrench can adjust from 10- to 150-foot pounds, which is more than enough for most projects you’d be undertaking at home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re dealing with torqued nuts and bolts, there’s a real possibility that it could be hard to remove them. That’s where a breaker bar comes into play. Picking up this 18-inch ½-inch drive breaker bar will make light work of getting a nut or bolt loose. At just $12 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase for those doing work on their own vehicles at home.

Maybe those nuts and bolts are rusted. Well, if they are, Liquid Wrench Penetrating Spray is a must-have in your toolkit. I’ve used this stuff for years, and just a few minutes on a rusty nut or bolt and it’s ready to come out. Under $4 Prime shipped adds this essential to your toolbox, so be sure to pick it up.

TACKLIFE Torque Wrench features:

  • Made from Taiwan, 1/2 inch torque wrench has calibration certificate which is according to DIN-ISO-6789(international standard) within +/- 4%.
  • Torque wrenches emits loud click that comes from upgraded special sound structure when the preset value is reached.
  • All steel construction make it lightweight, compact and durable, laser engraving dual-range scale improves numeral clarity.

