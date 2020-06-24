TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off shoes, sunglasses, more from $25

TOMS Surprise Sale offers up to 65% off select styles of shoes for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the TRVL LITE Flip-Flops are a great option for summer weather. These flips flops are currently on sale for $25, which is $40 off the original rate. They’re also very convenient when heading out the door and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. Plus, with its lightweight material, the sandals make a great packing essential and take up little room. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS Surprise Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

