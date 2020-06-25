Pick up a 3-pack of aloe vera succulents at $25.50 on Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Shop Succulent Mature Aloe Vera Plants for $25.49 shipped. Normally $40 or more, this is within $1.50 of the all-time low and is the best available. These succulents are pre-planted in a temporary pot and require very little maintenance. You’ll just need to water it every 2- to 4-weeks and fertilize once a month from early spring to late fall. These need bright lighting, so be sure to set them near a window so they grow well. They’re even shipped with a 30-day healthy guarantee, so if they start to die, Shop Succulents will replace them for free. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Want to pick up some succulents, but are you not a fan of aloe vera? Well, this 5-pack of succulents is just $18 Prime shipped. These are guaranteed to arrive alive and are fully-rooted upon arrival.
Regardless of which you get, be sure to pick up some soil mix. This 4-quart bag is just $12 Prime shipped and will help your plants take root once you move them from the included pots to new ones.
Shop Succulent Aloe Vera features:
- Each plant may vary from pictures shown as succulents are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.
- Water your Aloe vera every 2-4 weeks. Don’t over water. If Aloe begins to smell, then it’s rotting. Dark, transparent spots or crimping at the base of the leaves are also signs of too much water.
- Fertilize Aloe plants once a month from Spring until late Autumn.
- Needs bright light – do best in south- or west-facing windows. Needs soil that drains, so regular potting soil or dirt won’t do. Choose cactus soil or mix potting soil with sand, pumice, or perlite.
