Pick up a 3-pack of aloe vera succulents at $25.50 on Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Shop Succulent Mature Aloe Vera Plants for $25.49 shipped. Normally $40 or more, this is within $1.50 of the all-time low and is the best available. These succulents are pre-planted in a temporary pot and require very little maintenance. You’ll just need to water it every 2- to 4-weeks and fertilize once a month from early spring to late fall. These need bright lighting, so be sure to set them near a window so they grow well. They’re even shipped with a 30-day healthy guarantee, so if they start to die, Shop Succulents will replace them for free. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Want to pick up some succulents, but are you not a fan of aloe vera? Well, this 5-pack of succulents is just $18 Prime shipped. These are guaranteed to arrive alive and are fully-rooted upon arrival.

Regardless of which you get, be sure to pick up some soil mix. This 4-quart bag is just $12 Prime shipped and will help your plants take root once you move them from the included pots to new ones.

Shop Succulent Aloe Vera features:

Each plant may vary from pictures shown as succulents are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.

Water your Aloe vera every 2-4 weeks. Don’t over water. If Aloe begins to smell, then it’s rotting. Dark, transparent spots or crimping at the base of the leaves are also signs of too much water.

Fertilize Aloe plants once a month from Spring until late Autumn.

Needs bright light – do best in south- or west-facing windows. Needs soil that drains, so regular potting soil or dirt won’t do. Choose cactus soil or mix potting soil with sand, pumice, or perlite.

