Power your desk when the lights go out with APC’s 1350VA UPS at $140 ($30 off)

TigerDirect is currently offering the APC BR1350MS 1350VA Ten-Outlet UPS for $139.99 shipped. Normally over $170 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re working from home and haven’t added a battery backup to your setup yet, it’s time to upgrade. This will ensure that your gear stays on when the power goes off, giving you plenty of time to save that document or finish up with an edit before properly shutting down your gear. It can also keep networking equipment online in the event of a power outage, which could be crucial for your line of work. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If 1350VA is a bit overkill for your needs, then APC’s lower-powered 650VA UPS is a great option. It has eight outlets and can easily keep your gear on when the power goes out. At $76, it’s an easy recommendation for keeping your desk powered.

However, if you just want to keep your modem, Wi-Fi router, and cable receiver on during power flashes, the AmazonBasics 400VA UPS will get the job done. Available for around $46, this option is great for smaller applications.

APC 1350VA UPS features:

The new APC Back-UPS Pro models provide premium battery backup and surge protection. Ideal for home or small office electronics, networking devices, gaming PCs and consoles. APC Back-UPS Pro models provide sinewave output, USB charging ports for your mobile devices, and increased runtime for your critical electronics.

