Add a wireless backup camera to your ride for $90.50 shipped (Reg. $130)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its W7 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $90.69 shipped with the code DK267Q9C and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $130, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. While most new vehicles come with a built-in backup camera, if you’re driving something a bit older, it might be time to add one. I put a backup camera on my SUV a few years ago and it was one of the best decisions ever. This kit offers a wireless solution, needing only power at both ends to function and no cables between the camera and monitor. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Should you plan to wire this yourself, use some of the savings from today’s lead deal to grab some other essentials. You’ll need some wire connectors to plug into your existing harness for both power and reverse signal. Make the job easier when you grab this crimping tool as well, which helps to ensure everything is done nice and tight.

If you already have a radio capable of taking a backup camera input, then you can save some serious cash. This one is available for just $23 Prime shipped and is quite small compared to mounting a full-width camera on your license plate.

AUTO-VOX W7 Wireless Backup Camera features:

Strong & Stable Digital Signal Transmission：AUTO VOX W7 uses the digital signal, which works better than analog signals over longer distances and without interference from other signals like Bluetooth.

Rear View Display: With a suitable size of monitor, W7 is a good option as its screen allows for easy viewing of the rear when backing up.

Wireless For Easy Installation: There is no need to run wires from the camera to the monitor because of the wireless signals transmission. This design makes it easier to install and makes the installation faster and simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!