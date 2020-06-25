Gilden Men’s 5-Pack Boxer Briefs for just $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15), more

- Jun. 25th 2020 9:57 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Gilden Men’s 5-Pack Boxer Briefs in the color Mixed Royal for $9 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs are moisture-wicking and have a covered waistband for added comfort. This style is perfect for everyday wear and the leg bands were made to stay in place. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 7,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Amazon and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Another great deal for everyday wear is the Gilden Men’s Heavy Cotton 2-Pack of T-Shirts for $8.79. Regularly priced at $11, that’s the best rate we’ve seen in over 3-months. You can choose from an array of color options and these t-shirts can be worn year-round. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,100 reviews.

Gilden Covered Waistband Boxer Briefs feature:

  • Moisture wicking – keeps you cool and dry
  • Non-binding plush waistband
  • Low profile leg bands for stay-in-place comfort
  • Friction free seams; colors may vary

