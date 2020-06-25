The North Face’s Seasonal Sale is live with up to 50% off jackets, vests, more

The North Face Seasonal Sale takes up to 50% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on jackets, pullover, pants, t-shirts, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Gordon Lyons Vest that’s marked down to $62 and originally was priced at $89. This vest is great for layering during cold weather and will be a staple in your wardrobe for this fall. It’s available in four color options and has a large logo on the chest that adds a fashionable touch. Best of all, it’s a great option for outdoor events with large pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from The North Face or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

