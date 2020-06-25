Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 40% off sale styles with this promo code

For a limited time only, Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code JOY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. Summer is a perfect time to update your wardrobe. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Slim Fit Gingham Shirt. This style is currently on sale for $33 and originally was priced at $80. It will pair nicely with shorts or pants alike and is lightweight for summer weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the High Rise Slim Fit Jeans are a must-have for just $54. Originally priced at $100, these jeans were made to be flattering and versatile. The high-waist is very trendy as well as the medium wash.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!