Score a 2-pack of Bodum’s Pavina Double Wall Glasses for $13 (Reg. $18) + more

Bodum is now offering a 2-pack of its Pavina Double Wall 8-ounce glasses for $12.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $18 and currently still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. These double wall glasses keep your drinks hot or cold without burning your fingers or leaving condensation everywhere. Featuring individually mouth-blown glass, these cups are dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe. They also carry a solid 4+ star rating from over 2,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals and details.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Pavina To Go Cups from Bodum, which are now marked down to $6.99. Regularly $12, you can now grab these at 45% off the going rate. This 2-pack is regularly $18 at Amazon and now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for yogurt, granola, or your smoothie, these dishwasher-safe tumblers are made of “extremely durable material that will not crack, shatter, break, cloud, or discolor.” Rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of Bodum’s ongoing sale for even more deals starting from $6. And then head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of today’s best kitchenware and household essential offers.

More on the Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glass:

The PAVINA Double Wall Glasses keep hot drinks hot without burning fingers and cold drinks cold without messy condensation, making them the ideal vessels for every beverage, from cocktails to cocoa. So you’ll only need to buy one type of glass for your home! Individually mouth-blown by expert artisans, BODUM’s proprietary Double Wall Glasses feature two walls of borosilicate glass, creating a highly effective layer of insulation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!