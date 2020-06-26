Clean between your teeth with VAVA’s rechargeable water flosser at $23

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Cordless Rechargeable Water Flosser for $22.99 Prime shipped with the code MPNYPYVA at checkout. This is down from its $40 regular going rate and is among the best pricing available. If you hate flossing, picking up this water-based alternative could be the solution to your problems. It uses a stream of water between your teeth to irrigate and blow away any debris that remains at the end of a meal. You’ll find three different modes here depending on your needs; soft, normal, and pulse. Rated 4/5 stars.

Should you prefer standard flossing, but maybe want something that’s a bit more simple, check out Plackers. This 4-pack of 150-count is available on Amazon for just $13 Prime shipped. I’ve used Plackers for years and love how great they work for getting stuck food from between your teeth.

However, Amazon has its own flossers that rival the Plackers’ design. A 6-pack of 90 flossers will run you just $11 Prime shipped, saving you a few bucks in the process.

VAVA Water Flosser features:

Thorough Cleansing for Oral Hygiene: A 360° rotating tip emits pulsed water to prevent oral problems, such as yellow teeth, bad breath, cavities, and gum bleeding.

3 Modes for Optimal Flossing: Select the ideal water intensity before starting to floss; includes Soft, Normal, and Pulse modes to suit users with different sensitivities and experience; memory function and two minutes auto-timer give you extra peace of mind.

Cordless for Maximum Mobility: This portable water flosser is ideal for families, travelers, or camper.

