Eddie Bauer’s 4th of July Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $15

- Jun. 26th 2020 1:29 pm ET

0

Eddie Bauer is celebrating the 4th of July with 50% off sitewide, including clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Expedition Quilted Half-Zip Pullover will become a year-round staple in your closet. It’s currently marked down from $28 and originally was priced at $99. This pullover is lightweight and can easily be layered. It also can be paired with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. Better yet, you can find it in four color options and it has moisture-wicking fabric for added comfort. To find even more deals from Eddie Bauer head below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer

About the Author