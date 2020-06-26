Old Navy’s Americana Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 20% off total

Old Navy’s Americana Sale updates your wardrobe for summer with up to 60% off sitewide and 20% off your order. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Lived-In Khaki Shorts are currently on sale for $10 and originally was priced at $25. These shorts are perfect for everyday wear and can easily be dressed up or down. You can choose from three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with over 950 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts are another standout for just $10. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $25. The mid-rise design promotes a flattering shape and the 5-inch hem. With over 1,700 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

