Reebok’s End of Season Sale takes extra 50% off shoes, apparel, more

- Jun. 26th 2020 11:42 am ET

Reebok’s End of Season Sale takes an extra 50% off select styles with promo code GETEXTRA at checkout. Score great deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $25 or more. The Nano 9 Training Shoes for men are marked down to $62 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes are great for running or workouts and they’re available in several color options. Its cushioned insole adds comfort and they’re flexible for a natural stride. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Hautelook SOREL Sale offers up to 60% off boots, sneakers, more.

