Amazon discounts apparel + more from IZOD, Lacoste, others starting at $3.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of fashion deals with prices from $3.50 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is the IZOD Men’s Performance Golf Stretch Polo Shirt from $14.99, which regularly goes for around $22 or so. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. I love wearing polos in the summer. The style breathes really well when it’s warmer outside and is perfect to wear for any occasion. Plus, IZOD’s performance line features a 4-way stretch, making it even more comfortable. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great fashion deals going on today.

Other fashion Gold Boxes:

IZOD Performance Golf Polo features:

Short sleeve polo in tonal grid pattern featuring three-button placket and embroidered logo at left chest

Moisture wicking properties pull moisture away from the body keeping you dry and feeling cool

Swing Flex 4-Way Stretch fabric stretches both crosswise and lengthwise, allowing for maximum comfort in all directions, especially when perfecting your swing

