Amazon discounts apparel + more from IZOD, Lacoste, others starting at $3.50

- Jun. 27th 2020 9:18 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of fashion deals with prices from $3.50 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is the IZOD Men’s Performance Golf Stretch Polo Shirt from $14.99, which regularly goes for around $22 or so. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. I love wearing polos in the summer. The style breathes really well when it’s warmer outside and is perfect to wear for any occasion. Plus, IZOD’s performance line features a 4-way stretch, making it even more comfortable. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other great fashion deals going on today.

Other fashion Gold Boxes:

For other great fashion deals, be sure to swing by our ever-updating guide. We constantly are adding the latest sales from around the web so you can stay up-to-date on the hottest trends, without paying retail prices.

IZOD Performance Golf Polo features:

  • Short sleeve polo in tonal grid pattern featuring three-button placket and embroidered logo at left chest
  • Moisture wicking properties pull moisture away from the body keeping you dry and feeling cool
  • Swing Flex 4-Way Stretch fabric stretches both crosswise and lengthwise, allowing for maximum comfort in all directions, especially when perfecting your swing

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
