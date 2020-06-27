Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags are up to 50% off at Amazon, starting at $22

- Jun. 27th 2020 10:18 am ET

Today we’ve rolled up on a wide variety of Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags that are up to 50% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Tuck Pack for $59.25 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we have tracked in 2020. This solution sets out to protect everything from cycling gear to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It sports a lively, yet streamlined look that is sure to stand out from the rest of the pack. A roll-top design allows you to decide just how much you’d like to tote with the ability to fold down to save space when carrying a smaller load. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bags.

More bags on sale:

No matter which bag you land on, be sure to some of today’s savings on a can of Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector for $10. I always keep a can of this around as it prevents liquids from setting in. This reduces the chance of staining while also providing a protective layer that lets you also wipe dirt away with ease.

Timbuk2 Tuck Pack features:

Enough with the tricks. Sometimes we need to keep it simple. A straightforward roll-top, its weight and volume are medium, its pocketing effective, laptop protection legit, and on-bike comfort and visibility for real. We love its streamlined look and straightforward philosophy. Why make things harder than they have to be?

