Acer’s 25-inch 1440p Monitor falls to $205 (Reg. $280), more from $75

Amazon is offering the Acer 25-inch 1440p Monitor (G257HU) for $204.99 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This screen sports a 2560 by 1440 resolution display that delivers a much clearer picture when compared with what’s found in traditional 1080p panels. It also boasts a 4ms response time which ensures smoother transitions when gaming, watching action-packed movies or TV shows, and more. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale from $75.
We’ve also spotted that Staples is offering the Dell E 23-inch 1080p Monitor for $75.24 shipped when adding this filler to your cart and applying code 34755 during checkout. This display trades in high-end specifications for an incredibly low price. With it you’ll be ready to affordably embrace a multi-display setup, making it a great option for those looking to bolster at-home productivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
If after a day of work you tend to suffer from neck and shoulder pain, it could be a sign that your display isn’t propped high enough. Thankfully this $13 screen riser can potentially alleviate this problem by adding a 2- to 3-inches of added height to your setup.
Acer 25-inch 1440p Monitor features:
- The stunning 25″ display with 2560 x 1440 resolution delivers excellent detail, making it perfect for widescreen Full HD gaming, multimedia and productivity
- With DVI & HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend the enjoyment from your smartphone or tablet on Full HD display
- Rapid 4ms response time reduces deviations in transition time to deliver high-quality moving images bringing immersive graphics to your movies and games
- Signal Inputs: 1 x DVI (w/HDCP), 1 X HDMI & 1 x Display Port.Brightness:350 cd/m²
