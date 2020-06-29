ASICS Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more

- Jun. 29th 2020 12:20 pm ET

ASICS Semi-Annual Sale is live just in time for summer and it’s offering up to 50% off select styles of shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s GEL-Kayano 26 Running Shoes. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale they’re marked down to $100. These shoes are sure to boost your summer workouts with a lightweight design and cushioned insole. This style was also made to provide shock absorption and even a foot roll prevention outsole. Plus, they’re available in 15 fun color options as well as a women’s style for the same price. With over 1,400 reviews, the running shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

