BN-LINK’s 24-hour mechanical 6-outlet timer drops to under $17 at Amazon

- Jun. 29th 2020 4:30 pm ET

0

BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 24-hour Mechanical 6-outlet Timer for $16.89 Prime shipped with the code VWN2LJ7M at checkout. Normally $26, today’s deal is among the best deal that we’ve tracked and is the lowest price available. This is perfect for Christmas lights once the weather gets cooler, or just automating things outdoors in general. It has 6-outlets that you can plug things into and then a 24-hour timer that automatically turns everything on and off at scheduled times. It’s outdoor-rated and has a weatherproof compartment for the plugs, meaning it can be used in just about any area of your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you just need two outlets, this mechanical timer is a great option. Its dual-plug design allows you to easily power multiple times at one time. Plus, it can turn on at dusk and off at dawn, or on at dusk and off after a certain number of hours for just $14 Prime shipped.

However, just $7 Prime shipped scores you a Wi-Fi smart plugs to use indoors. This model works with Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and can help automate your daily tasks inside, while today’s deal handles what goes on outside.

BN-LINK Mechanical Outlet Timer features:

  • WEATHERPROOF TIMER SWITCH BOX: the mechanical dial of the box timer is protected by a cover to keep out rain, dust and dirt to ensure durability
  • DISCREET OUTDOOR TIMER BOX: having a green color that blends in with your landscape, rest assured that the outlet timer box will not be an eyesore
  • MULTI-PURPOSE OUTLET BOX TIMER: fantastic as a sprinkler, pool, irrigation and light timer box, you can be enjoying so much more energy savings

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

