Upgrade your outdoor space with five LED solar path lights for $2.50 each

Home Depot is offering a 5-pack of Hampton Bay Solar Black LED 10-lumens Path Lights for $12.88 with free curbside pickup. In-store pickup and delivery options are available, though shipping will cost an additional $9. Normally going for $20, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to add a bit of flair to your outdoor space, as well as guide your guests to the proper place, pathway lighting is a great way to do that. These lights are solar-powered and provide 10-lumens of brightness. While they won’t be super bright overall, it’s plenty to guide around your walkways. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to pathway lighting, today’s deal is about as budget-friendly as you’ll find anywhere. For comparison, the next-best price that we can find at Amazon is $9 each, which could be a good option if you just need a single light.

For other ways to save with outdoor gear, be sure to swing by our Green Deals roundup.

Hampton Bay Solar LED Path Light features:

These Black Solar LED Outdoor Pathway Lights feature an elegant watered lens for a beautiful lighting effect on your walkway. The perfect way to enhance your home’s landscape, adds charm and elegance while increasing safety during the nighttime hours. Solar-powered means you can use them anywhere the sun shines. With no wiring necessary and LED bulbs, these solar path lights are easily installed and practically maintenance free.

