Upgrade your outdoor space with five LED solar path lights for $2.50 each

- Jun. 29th 2020 1:41 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 $13
0

Home Depot is offering a 5-pack of Hampton Bay Solar Black LED 10-lumens Path Lights for $12.88 with free curbside pickup. In-store pickup and delivery options are available, though shipping will cost an additional $9. Normally going for $20, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to add a bit of flair to your outdoor space, as well as guide your guests to the proper place, pathway lighting is a great way to do that. These lights are solar-powered and provide 10-lumens of brightness. While they won’t be super bright overall, it’s plenty to guide around your walkways. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to pathway lighting, today’s deal is about as budget-friendly as you’ll find anywhere. For comparison, the next-best price that we can find at Amazon is $9 each, which could be a good option if you just need a single light.

For other ways to save with outdoor gear, be sure to swing by our Green Deals roundup. Today, we’ve got electric pressure washers, lawnmowers, and more on sale.

Hampton Bay Solar LED Path Light features:

These Black Solar LED Outdoor Pathway Lights feature an elegant watered lens for a beautiful lighting effect on your walkway. The perfect way to enhance your home’s landscape, adds charm and elegance while increasing safety during the nighttime hours. Solar-powered means you can use them anywhere the sun shines. With no wiring necessary and LED bulbs, these solar path lights are easily installed and practically maintenance free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$20 $13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot Hampton Bay

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide