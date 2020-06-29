Ray-Ban, Quay, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Sunglass Sale from $25

Hautelook’s Sunglass Sale offers up to 70% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Quay, Rag & Bone, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for men are the Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses that are marked down to $80 and originally were priced at $179. These sunglasses feature a flattering frame and a polarized lens that helps you to see clearly. This is a wonderful option for summer weather and they’re available in black or tortoise coloring. Plus, you can easily dress them up or down, depending on the occasion. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Sunglass Sale below.

