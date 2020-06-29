Philips Hue Dimmer Switch levels up your smart home for $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This switch delivers a more traditional way to control your Philips Hue bulbs. Not only can it reside on the wall, users can also quickly detach it for easy remote control capabilities. It boasts a clean look and thanks to its reliance on batteries it can be placed anywhere, ensuring you won’t need to deal with wires. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t already in the Philips Hue ecosystem, perhaps meross’ $16 Dual Smart Plug (when clipping the on-page coupon) is worth a look. It’s HomeKit-compatible, letting iOS users get it up and running in no time.

If you’re like me, you tend to gravitate towards Alexa in order to affordably deck out your smart home. Voice controls are great, but not as quick as using a widget. That’s why I created a helpful guide showcasing how to leverage iOS Shortcuts and IFTTT to bring a HomeKit-like experience to your Alexa gear.

Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch features:

The Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch allows you to Control Your Philips Hue Smart lights from the comfort of Your couch or Bed; The Battery Powered Wireless Hue Dimmer Switch with Remote smoothly adjusts the intensity and Color of Your Philips Hue Smart bupounds, and switches them on and off

