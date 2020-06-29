Don’t be the last one to go electric! Snapper self-propelled 82V lawnmower w/ 2 batteries: $439

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Snapper 82V Max self-propelled electric mower with two quick charge batteries for $439.20 shipped. This 21-inch deck mower gets 4.2/5 star Amazon reviews, usually sells for $500-$600, and features push-button start and propulsion. Each 2Ah battery is rated for 30-45 minutes of run time and can be charged while the other battery is being used. Don’t need the huge 21-inch blade and propulsion. Save $60 and step down to 19-inch.

Add a Snapper self propelled electric utility cart for $374.36 or anything in the 82V XD lineup including String Trimmers, Leaf Blowers & Vacuums, Snow Blowers/Shovels, Chainsaws, Cultivators, Hedge Trimmers, etc that will share the same batteries as the mower.

Snapper XD 82V MAX Lawn Mower features:

Your purchase includes: Electric Cordless Self Propelled Mower, 2 2.0 Batteries & 1 Rapid Charger.

Up to 45-minute run time for a single fully charged battery, with the Briggs & Stratton 82V MAX 2.0 Lithium-ion Battery.

21 inches steel mowing deck with 3 in 1 design mulch, bag or side discharge grass clippings easily.

Smart, efficient load sensing technology power adjusts to meet the demands of the cutting blades.

Push button start and a single lever, 7 position height of cut adjustment; Rear wheel size: 10 inch

