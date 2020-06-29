Upgrade to a Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Toothbrush 2-pack: $120 (Reg. $180)

- Jun. 29th 2020 2:36 pm ET

Get this deal
$180 $120
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack for $119.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $180 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re still using a normal toothbrush, it’s time to upgrade. I’ve used a Sonicare toothbrush for as long as I can remember and absolutely love it. Sonicare toothbrushes clean your teeth easily. With 62,000 movements per minute, after 2-minutes of brushing your teeth will be squeaky clean. Plus, this bundle includes two brushes, two heads, and a UV sanitizer to ensure that everything is clean when you start. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up a 4-pack of replacement toothbrush heads and be ready to go after 3-months use. These will run you about $12 apiece when purchased in a 4-pack and give you another 3-months of cleaning for each head.

Now, today’s lead deal is quite high-end when it comes to electric toothbrushes. Step down a notch and ditch the included UV sanitizer to save big. You can get the entry-level Sonicare for around $34 at Amazon, which is a great upgrade from your standard toothbrush.

Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Toothbrush features:

  • Patented Sonic technology With up to 62, 000 movements per minute
  • 3 brushing modes: Clean, White and massage. Voltage 110-220 V
  • #1 Recommended power toothbrush brand by Dental Professionals
  • Easy-start feature gently increases power over the first 14 days
  • Quad pacer and Smart timer helps ensure dental professional recommended 2 minute brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$180 $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

woot

woot
Philips

Philips
Sonicare

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide