Upgrade to a Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Toothbrush 2-pack: $120 (Reg. $180)

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack for $119.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $180 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re still using a normal toothbrush, it’s time to upgrade. I’ve used a Sonicare toothbrush for as long as I can remember and absolutely love it. Sonicare toothbrushes clean your teeth easily. With 62,000 movements per minute, after 2-minutes of brushing your teeth will be squeaky clean. Plus, this bundle includes two brushes, two heads, and a UV sanitizer to ensure that everything is clean when you start. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up a 4-pack of replacement toothbrush heads and be ready to go after 3-months use. These will run you about $12 apiece when purchased in a 4-pack and give you another 3-months of cleaning for each head.

Now, today’s lead deal is quite high-end when it comes to electric toothbrushes. Step down a notch and ditch the included UV sanitizer to save big. You can get the entry-level Sonicare for around $34 at Amazon, which is a great upgrade from your standard toothbrush.

Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Toothbrush features:

Patented Sonic technology With up to 62, 000 movements per minute

3 brushing modes: Clean, White and massage. Voltage 110-220 V

#1 Recommended power toothbrush brand by Dental Professionals

Easy-start feature gently increases power over the first 14 days

Quad pacer and Smart timer helps ensure dental professional recommended 2 minute brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth

