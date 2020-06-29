Vineyard Vines Whale of A Sale is back! Save extra 30% off polos, shorts, more

Vineyard Vines Whale of A Sale offers an extra 30% off with promo code SPLASH30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Just in time for summer weather, the Stretch Pique Polo Shirt for men drops to $31. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $55. This timeless style will pair nicely with khakis, shorts, or jeans alike. Plus, it features breathable fabric to help keep you comfortable. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Seersucker Tie-Front Jumpsuit is currently marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $158. This is a great option for any event you have this summer and can be worn with heels or sandals alike. It also has a flattering cinched waist that can be tied in the front or back.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

