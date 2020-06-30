Aukey’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub has 4K HDMI, SD, USB-A, more for $11 Prime shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code 6TINA9MV at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% from its regular going rate and is the best available. While Apple’s latest iPad Pro and Mac lineup ship with USB-C, ditching HDMI and SD, today’s deal brings your favorite ports back. Packing two USB-A 3.1, SD, microSD, and 4K HDMI, this hub fits into your bag and expands your capabilities with ease. The best part is that no external power is required, making it super easy to use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you just need to adapt USB-A to USB-C, we’ve got just the trick. This 2-pack of nonda dongles does just that for only $5 each, giving you the ability to use legacy devices with ease. Plus, the ultra-compact design here ensures that these won’t add extra bulk to your bag.

If you need a bit more than what today’s lead deal can offer, be sure to check out Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core that supports 8K displays. However, we recently tested Anker’s latest PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 dock, so be sure to give that a look as well.

Aukey 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

5-in-1 Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into five ports– 4K HDMI port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, SD card slot, and micro SD card slot. Connect old peripherals to your new USB-C laptop for data transfer, display expansion, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!