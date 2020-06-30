Chasing Dory Underwater Drone captures 1080p at 49-feet deep: $359 ($140 off)

- Jun. 30th 2020 7:09 pm ET

0

Adorama is offering the Chasing Dory Underwater Drone for $359 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally $499, today’s deal is just $10 above our last mention and is the best available. With the ability to go up to 49-feet below the water’s surface, you’ll be able to explore the depths like never before. There’s a Wi-Fi buoy included in the package that has a 49-foot tether, which is where it gets the depth limit from. Your phone connects to the buoy and then the buoy relays the image from your brand-new Chasing Dory drone. It can record in 1080p, giving you a crystal-clear picture of what’s going on down under. Ratings are thin but positive, and Chasing is a well-reviewed company.

Want to dive deep and capture it all without having to use a drone? The DJI Osmo Action Camera is a great buy. It’s $259 shipped, records 4K, and even has a front-facing screen so you can easily see yourself while capturing footage.

Now, if you’re not anywhere near a body of water, it might be easier for you to take to the skies with a drone instead of dive to the depths. The Holy Stone HS270 GPS 2.7K Drone is available for $150 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it can’t swim, you’ll enjoy flight times of up to 18-minutes on a single charge here.

Chasing Dory Underwater Drone features:

Use the Chasing Dory to explore reefs, lakes and rivers, inspect hulls and piers, or investigate fish habitat. Capture stunning 1080 FHD video and 2 MP images while viewing 720P live video on up to 2 mobile devices at once. Depth-Lock and ±45° adjustable Tilt-Lock modes help you navigate freely to capture the perfect shots from any angle.

Adorama July 4 sale

Chasing

