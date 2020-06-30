Columbia’s kicking off summer with 25% off select gear for the entire family

- Jun. 30th 2020 1:06 pm ET

0

Columbia’s Summer Sale is offering 25% off select gear for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Washed Out Shorts are a must-have and they’re priced at just $19. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $40. This style can easily be dressed up or down and are lightweight, which is wonderful for warm weather. You can choose from five fun color options and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars with over 250 reviews from Columbia customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Columbia

Columbia

About the Author