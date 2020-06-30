Columbia’s kicking off summer with 25% off select gear for the entire family

Columbia’s Summer Sale is offering 25% off select gear for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Washed Out Shorts are a must-have and they’re priced at just $19. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $40. This style can easily be dressed up or down and are lightweight, which is wonderful for warm weather. You can choose from five fun color options and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars with over 250 reviews from Columbia customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Zero Rules Short Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $40)
- Thistletown Park Crew $20 (Orig. $30)
- PFG Grander Marlin Shorts $34 (Orig. $45)
- PFG Terminal Tackle T-Shirt $26 (Orig. $35)
- Washed Out Shorts $19 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Coral Point II Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- PFG Freezer Dress $38 (Orig. $50)
- Anytime Outdoor Capri $30 (Orig. $60)
- Firwood Crossing Jumpsuit $53 (Orig. $70)
- Benton Springs Jacket $35 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
