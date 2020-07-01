Chef’s Choice kitchenware on sale from $22: Egg cooker, electric kettles, more

Woot is now offering some solid deals on Chef’s Choice kitchenware with deals starting from $22. Shipping is free on everything for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout here is the Chef’sChoice 810 Gourmet Egg Cooker for $29.99. Regularly closer to $50, like it currently goes for at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked in years. Along with the unique stainless steel look, this model differs from your average cooker by allowing eggs in the same batch to be cooked soft, medium, or hard boiled. It can prepare up to seven eggs at a time with the option to use the easy to clean poaching tray as well. It ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot and 4+ star rating from over 530 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if the stainless steel vibe isn’t doing anything for you, there are more affordable options out there. This Elite Cuisine model can also cook seven eggs at once but with a $15 price tag. While Chefman’s 12-egg model comes in at $25. Both options feature a more traditional plastic aesthetic, but will have the eggs cooked much the same and for even less cash.

But you’ll also want to browse through the rest of the Chef’s Choice Woot sale right here for additional deals. You’ll find kettles, knife sharpeners, waffle makers, and more starting from $22. But be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Chef’sChoice 810 Gourmet Egg Cooker:

Cooking eggs has never been easier and move convenient. New from Chefs Choice, the 810 Gourmet Egg Cooker can prepare up to 7 eggs, exactly the way you like them. Eggs within the same batch to can be combined to cook some eggs as soft, others medium or hard boiled. The water reservoir, electronic timer with audible ready signal combined with the egg poaching dish makes cooking eggs worry free.

