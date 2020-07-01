Macy’s July 4th Sale takes extra 20% off Nike, Levi’s, Sperry, Nautica, more

Macy’s 4th of July Sale takes 25-60% off top brands. Plus, take an extra 20% off your order with promo code FOURTH at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, Ralph Lauren, Sperry, Free People, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Nike Diverge Swim Trunks are a standout from this event. They’re currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $48. You can find them in two color options and they have a tie-waist, for a perfect fit. These swim trunks are also quick-drying and have UV sun protection. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sperry Seafish Thong Sandals will become a go-to in your wardrobe for summer. They’re currently marked down to just $26 and originally were priced at $40. These sandals have a cushioned insole for added comfort and they can easily be dressed up or down.

Our top picks for women include:

