Oakley’s July 4th Sale takes 30% off sunglasses, apparel, more + free shipping

Oakley is kicking off its 4th of July deals with 30% off select sunglasses, apparel and accessories. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. Now is a perfect time to update your sunglasses for summer. The Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $156 and originally were priced at $186. These sunglasses are a perfect option for all of your summer sports and they’re available in several color options. They also have a prizm lens that help you to see clearly and keep your eyes protected from the sun. With over 600 reviews from Oakley customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

