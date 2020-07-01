Regalo’s black steel and wood baby/pet gate drops to $30 (Reg. up to $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the Regalo Home Accents Extra-Wide Walk-Through Baby/Pet Gate for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50, it currently fetches $45 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $35 and is now at the best price we can find. This baby/pet gate is made of a black steel frame with cherry wood accents that works as good as it looks in your home. Compatible with door openings between 30- and 42-inches, you can use the included hardware to attach the gate to your wall, or just pressure mount it with the included rubberized tension hand wheels. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through the baby gate options on Amazon shows just how notable of a price today’s lead deal is. There really aren’t very many out there for less than $30 and you’ll be particularly hard-pressed to find a metal one that looks as nice in this price range. Although it might be worth scoring a pack of these Wall Nanny protectors if you’re worried about the baby gate leaving blemishes on your walls.

For something even more basic to keep the dogs in check, take a looks at this Carlson Expandable Pet Gate at $26 (or less with the on-page coupon). While it doesn’t look quite as nice and doesn’t support door openings as wide as today’s lead deal, it is an even more affordable option.

More on the Regalo Walk-Through Baby/Pet Gate:

Your baby is now mobile, it’s time to child proof your house. The Regalo Home Accents Designer Baby Gate has enhanced styling’s while keeping the functionality you need from a baby gate. Boasting a black steel frame, with cherry wood accents the designer baby gate was made for not only durability and strength, but to fit with the decor of most homes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!