Timbuk2 End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off MacBook bags, briefcases, more

Timbuk2’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including MacBook backpacks, briefcases, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Tuck Laptop Backpack that’s marked down to $49. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $79. It’s water-resistant and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. This is a great option for summer hikes, traveling, school, work, and more. It’s available in three color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale is the Especial Medio Cycling Backpack. Originally priced at $179, however during the sale you can find it for $119. This backpack is extra reflective to help keep you visible in low light and has a convenient water bottle pocket too.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

