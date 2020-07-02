Amazon #1 best-selling 800A portable jump starter hits new low: $48 ($32 off)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 8:04 pm ET

WorldUS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife T8 800A Portable Jump Starter for $47.99 shipped with the code S3BG3JON at checkout. Normally going for $80, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to jump-start vehicles with up to a 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engine, this will work for the majority of cars on the road today. Just hook up the included jumper cables to your vehicle’s battery and you’ll be back on the road in no time at all. Plus, it can function as a portable charger for your devices should they die while traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars plus this is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Put AmazonBasics’ Battery Charger in your garage for just $37 shipped and avoid dead batteries altogether. This plugs into a wall and then hooks up to your car’s battery, keeping it charged and ready to go at any time.

However, use Anker’s PowerCore 10000 to recharge your smartphone. It’s just $22 Prime shipped, and even picking up the battery charger and the PowerCore 10000 at the same time would cost you less than today’s lead deal.

TACKLIFE T8 Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL BUT COMPACT: With 800 amps peak current, the Tacklife T8 can jump start 12V cars, SUVs, trucks or vans up to 30 times on a full charge (charging takes 4.5 hours). It’s a compact power bank (18000mAh capacity), can charge your phone with dual USB ports (one is a 5v/9v Quick Charge) and can power your other car accessories using a 12V 10A DC port.

