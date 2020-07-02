Aukey’s dash + backup cam replaces your car mirror for $70 (Reg. $110)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 5:23 pm ET

Get this deal
$110 $70
0

AUKEY-TMUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its DRA3 Mirror Dash + Backup Camera for $69.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $110 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If your vehicle didn’t come factory equipped with a backup camera, this is a great way to add one. The display is built into the mirror, making for a compact and obstruction-free install. Plus, there’s a built-in dash camera that records what goes on in front of you at the same time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this hardwire kit for Aukey’s dash cameras. It plugs into your car’s OBD-II port for power, has a built-in motion detector, and cleans up the install quite nicely. At just $20 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase that requires no wiring.

You’ll also want to pick up this 64GB microSD card. It’s just $11 Prime shipped and is a great way to use a bit of your savings. Included in the package is a microSD to SD adapter, making it easy to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

Aukey Dash + Backup Camera features:

  • A complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 1080p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera)
  • View and set up everything easily on the large 9.66” IPS LCD touchscreen display
  • When Parking Mode is enabled in settings, the dash camera system uses its internal 500mAh rechargeable battery to operate even when you’ve locked up and left. The G-sensor detects any physical motion or vibration when parked and triggers recording automatically
  • G-sensor-activated Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$110 $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
aukey

aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide