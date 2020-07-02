Aukey’s dash + backup cam replaces your car mirror for $70 (Reg. $110)

AUKEY-TMUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its DRA3 Mirror Dash + Backup Camera for $69.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $110 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If your vehicle didn’t come factory equipped with a backup camera, this is a great way to add one. The display is built into the mirror, making for a compact and obstruction-free install. Plus, there’s a built-in dash camera that records what goes on in front of you at the same time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this hardwire kit for Aukey’s dash cameras. It plugs into your car’s OBD-II port for power, has a built-in motion detector, and cleans up the install quite nicely. At just $20 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase that requires no wiring.

You’ll also want to pick up this 64GB microSD card. It’s just $11 Prime shipped and is a great way to use a bit of your savings. Included in the package is a microSD to SD adapter, making it easy to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

Aukey Dash + Backup Camera features:

A complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 1080p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera)

View and set up everything easily on the large 9.66” IPS LCD touchscreen display

When Parking Mode is enabled in settings, the dash camera system uses its internal 500mAh rechargeable battery to operate even when you’ve locked up and left. The G-sensor detects any physical motion or vibration when parked and triggers recording automatically

G-sensor-activated Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!