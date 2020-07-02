Aukey’s dash + backup cam replaces your car mirror for $70 (Reg. $110)

AUKEY-TMUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its DRA3 Mirror Dash + Backup Camera for $69.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $110 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If your vehicle didn’t come factory equipped with a backup camera, this is a great way to add one. The display is built into the mirror, making for a compact and obstruction-free install. Plus, there’s a built-in dash camera that records what goes on in front of you at the same time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
With your savings, grab this hardwire kit for Aukey’s dash cameras. It plugs into your car’s OBD-II port for power, has a built-in motion detector, and cleans up the install quite nicely. At just $20 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase that requires no wiring.
You’ll also want to pick up this 64GB microSD card. It’s just $11 Prime shipped and is a great way to use a bit of your savings. Included in the package is a microSD to SD adapter, making it easy to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.
Aukey Dash + Backup Camera features:
- A complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 1080p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera)
- View and set up everything easily on the large 9.66” IPS LCD touchscreen display
- When Parking Mode is enabled in settings, the dash camera system uses its internal 500mAh rechargeable battery to operate even when you’ve locked up and left. The G-sensor detects any physical motion or vibration when parked and triggers recording automatically
- G-sensor-activated Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!