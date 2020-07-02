Backcountry’s July 4th Sale offers up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, more

Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale offers up to 40% off top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the North Face Tekno Ridge Hoodie that’s marked down to $77. For comparison, this hoodie was originally priced at $130. This style is great for summer hikes, bonefires, layering during the fall, and more. It’s available in several color options and has a large kangaroo pouch in the front for storage. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale are the SMITH Lowdown XL Sunglasses for men. Originally priced at $179, however during the sale you can find them for $135. These sunglasses feature a durable frame, which is great for summer outdoor activities. They also have pads on the nose and temples for added comfort.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

