Converse July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off with deals from $25: Sneakers, more

For a limited time only, Converse is offering up to 50% off with code JULYSALE at checkout. Inside this event you can find great deals on sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Sneaker is on sale for $45 and originally was at $60. These slip-on sneakers are convenient and cushioned for additional comfort. They will look great paired with shorts or joggers alike too. Plus, its breathable material is great for warm summer days. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Converse and you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star $25 (Orig. $34)
- 70s Meets ’80s Chuck Taylor All Star $37 (Orig. $46)
- One Star CC Slip-On $33 (Orig. $41)
- Swap Out Backpack $30 (Orig. $45)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Twisted Summer Star Player $49 (Orig. $65)
- Nautical Prep Chuck 70 $28 (Orig. $35)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Slip $34 (Orig. $43)
- Shoreline Slip Chuck Taylor All Star $43 (Orig. $55)
- Floral Chuck Taylor All Star $25 (Orig. $31)
- …and even more deals…
