Your kitchen needs Cuisinart’s 2-slice compact toaster at $24 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster for $23.99 shipped. This is down from its $35 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. If you’re in the market for a new toaster, this is a great option. It’s compact in size and can easily fit on any counter. Plus, the two-slice design allows you to toast both sides of a bagel at one time. The easy-to-use dial allows you to set the desired toasting time and there are even buttons for bagel, defrost, and reheat. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save a buck when opting for the AmazonBasics Extra-wide 2-Slot Toaster. It’s just $23 Prime shipped and works great for any use case, whether you’re in a home or an apartment.

However, ditching name-brands all-together saves even more. This 2-slide toaster is available for $20 Prime shipped, offering seven individual browning levels.

Cuisinart Compact Toaster features:

Compact design

7-setting shade dial

Reheat, Defrost and Bagel controls

1.5″ wide toasting slots

Slide-out crumb tray

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!