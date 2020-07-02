Sunglass Hut offers $30 off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ralph Lauren, more

Sunglass Hut is offering $30 off select polarized sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Ray-Ban Chromance Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $215, however during the sale you can find them for $185. They’re available in four color options and the polarized lens helps you see clearly. These sunglasses can be dressed up or down seamlessly and have stylish side logos. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!