The Boxis 70-sheet autofeed shredder hits new low of $110 shipped (Reg. $180)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 9:40 am ET

Amazon is offering the Boxis 70-sheet Autofeed Microcut Paper Shredder for $109.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180 at Staples and Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you work with documents that need to be properly disposed of, or just want to destroy old paperwork at home, this shredder gets the job done. It has a 70-sheet autofeeder and can run for up to 10-minutes once you step away, ensuring you return to a finished job. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? The AmazonBasics 12-Sheet Paper Shredder is a great option. It comes in at $63.50 and allows you to easily destroy documents on a slightly smaller scale, while still retaining enough power to shred credit cards and more.

However, picking up the Aurora Cross-Cut Paper Shredder saves you even more. While it has a much smaller overall capacity and isn’t nearly as powerful as the options above, you’ll only be spending $27, so the savings might be worth the trade-off if you rarely shred documents.

Boxis Microcut Paper Shredder features:

  • Auto feed microcut shredder is ideal for home or small office.
  • Shreds up to 70 paper documents at speeds up to 11.2 feet per minute for rapid results.
  • 10-Minute auto feed mode continues working even when away from the shredder.

