GAP’s 4th of July Deals are live with prices from just $10: Shorts, t-shirts, more

- Jul. 3rd 2020 11:34 am ET

0

GAP is celebrating the 4th of July with deals from just $10. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off select items with promo code PERK at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The men’s 10-inch Vintage Shorts are currently marked down to $18 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $45. This style is available in 18 color options and is very versatile. You can also pair the shorts with the Pocket T-Shirt that’s marked down to $12 and originally was priced at $20. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Adorama July 4 sale

