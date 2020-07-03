We’ve checked out a lot of portable power stations here on 9to5Toys, but never one as powerful and versatile as the Bluetti AC200. With their Indiegogo campaign about to launch, Bluetti sent us one of their upcoming units to take a look at. With a 1700Wh capacity and continuous AC output up to 2000w, the AC200 has a lot to offer, especially for the $1199 super early backer price. Head below to check out the video.

About Bluetti

Bluetti isn’t new to portable power, they have an extensive line of power stations ranging from 99 to 2400Wh. With their range of portable power offerings, Bluetti is focused on offering clean, quiet, safe and efficient power. With the massive 2000W AC output on the AC200, it’s ready for almost any situation. It’s great for video production, RVs and mobile living setups, or for emergency power outages.

Ins and Outs of the Bluetti AC200

Using LG Auto-level batteries, the AC200 packs a huge 1700Wh capacity and with the variety of outputs, it can charge up to 17 devices simultaneously. Most of the outputs are located on the front of the AC200. Going from left to right, first is a 12V/25A DC Output, a 12V/10A DC Output, and dual 12V/3A outputs. Moving into the middle, there are five USB ports. First is a fast-charging 60W PD output along with four 5V/3A USB outputs.

Bluetti AC200: Video

Lastly on the front of the power station are six 100-120V/2000W AC Outputs. Having this bank of plugs makes it easy to charge or power anything. This is great for video production situations where you never know what you’ll need to plug in, but you want to be ready for anything. And with the 2000W output, you can easily power a 900W electric drill or even a window air conditioner.

The final two outputs are on top of the AC200 where, in the first that I’ve seen on a portable power station, there are dual 15W wireless charging pads.

Easy control with lots of information

Controlling the AC200 is simple by pressing the large power button, and then operating the touch screen. To start DC and AC power, they must be enabled on the touch screen. Once everything is turned on, the display will show how much power is coming in and going out. Digging further into the menu you can check lifetime usage and any faults.

Quick and easy recharge

The AC200 can be recharged in 5 different ways via a standard wall socket, solar panel, 12/24V from a car charger, lead-acid batteries or a gasoline/diesel generator. With that variety, it’s ready for however you plan on using the portable power station.

Recharging this huge battery doesn’t take very long, either. Getting the AC200 from 20% to 100% took less than five hours from my wall with about 350W input. With a maximum of 700W from solar panels, the AC200 can be recharged from 0-100% in as little as 3.5 hours.

Bluetti AC200: Wrapping up

So, if you’re looking for a portable power station with huge capacity and the convenience of a wide variety of inputs and outputs, then you have to check out the AC200. And, the $1199 super early backer price will save you 33% off of the retail price of $1799.99.

