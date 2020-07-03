Lululemon’s 4th of July Deals takes up to 60% off leggings, polos, more

Lululemon drops new arrivals to the We Made Too Much section that are up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find leggings, shorts, pullovers, polo shirts, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt 2.0 that’s available in three color options. This polo shirt is sweat-wicking and has stretch, which is great for your golf swing. It also has a seamless construction to avoid distractions and chafing. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

