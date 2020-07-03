Make your dentist smile with this rechargeable electric toothbrush at $15.50

- Jul. 3rd 2020 11:48 am ET

0

PRO Care(98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fairywill Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $15.52 Prime shipped with the code 507WB35OFF and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $27 going rate, today’s deal saves you over 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using a standard toothbrush, it’s time to upgrade. Picking up this rechargeable electric model means you won’t have to worry about changing batteries and you’ll enjoy a better overall clean when compared to standard brushing. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 4-pack of 150-count Plackers to clean between your teeth. Sporting a twin-line design, this flosser traps debris from between your teeth and easily pulls it out. At just $9 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

However, those who prefer more traditional floss will want to check out this pack of Solimo Extra Comfort Mint Dental Floss. There’s 40-meters of floss here, which is quite long and should last you a while for its budget-friendly price of only $4 Prime shipped.

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush features:

FAIRYWILL ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH 507- ADA Accepted, with 40,000 micro-brushes per minute powerful ultrasonic technology, enjoy clean and healthy teeth. Get a thorough cleaning with reduced noise, an overall upgrade over other regular electric toothbrushes.

