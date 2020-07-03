Saucony’s July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off select running shoes for summer

Saucony 4th of July Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of running shoes for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping with promo code SHIPEXPRESS at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Triumph 17 Running Shoes that are marked down to $120, which is $30 off the original rate. Designed with Saucony’s lightest cushioning ever, these shoes won’t weigh you down. They’re also flexible for a natural stride and made to fit your foot like a sock. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Saucony customers. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s version for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

