Timberland Summer Sale updates your footwear with boat shoes, more from $20

- Jul. 3rd 2020 2:12 pm ET

0

The Timberland Summer Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of boat shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Annapolis 2-Eye Boat Shoes for men that are marked down to $50, which is down from its original rate of $99. These shoes are perfect for summer weather and versatile to dress up or down. The slip-on design adds convenience and they feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. You can choose from two color options, too. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timberland

Timberland

About the Author