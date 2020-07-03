Timberland Summer Sale updates your footwear with boat shoes, more from $20

The Timberland Summer Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of boat shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Annapolis 2-Eye Boat Shoes for men that are marked down to $50, which is down from its original rate of $99. These shoes are perfect for summer weather and versatile to dress up or down. The slip-on design adds convenience and they feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. You can choose from two color options, too. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

